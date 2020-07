Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

A MUST SEE! Very open and bright. Kitchen granite, stainless steel sink. Parquet wood floor throughout. Ceramic tile flooring in bathrooms & laundry room. Corner fireplace with gas logs. A kitchen with breakfast bar is open to the family room. Dual vanities, garden tub & separate shower in the master bath. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms & family room. Versatile formal dining or study. Centrally located in Frisco, close to Tollway and 121.