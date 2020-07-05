All apartments in Frisco
10545 Helen Drive

10545 Helen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10545 Helen Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
Most sought after floor plan in Frisco. Master down with half bath for entertaining. Second floor with 3 bedrooms up. 4 living rooms including downstairs family room with gas fireplace and gas logs and first floor study right off the front door. Hardwood throughout downstairs. Kitchen showcases gas cook top, granite countertops and California island as centerpiece to kitchen. Upstairs is 3 bed and two bath with game room and media room. Backyard oasis with north south exposure and shade in the summertime. Wonderful walking trail in subdivision.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10545 Helen Drive have any available units?
10545 Helen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 10545 Helen Drive have?
Some of 10545 Helen Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10545 Helen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10545 Helen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10545 Helen Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10545 Helen Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 10545 Helen Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10545 Helen Drive offers parking.
Does 10545 Helen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10545 Helen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10545 Helen Drive have a pool?
No, 10545 Helen Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10545 Helen Drive have accessible units?
No, 10545 Helen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10545 Helen Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10545 Helen Drive has units with dishwashers.

