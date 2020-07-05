10545 Helen Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking garage media room

Most sought after floor plan in Frisco. Master down with half bath for entertaining. Second floor with 3 bedrooms up. 4 living rooms including downstairs family room with gas fireplace and gas logs and first floor study right off the front door. Hardwood throughout downstairs. Kitchen showcases gas cook top, granite countertops and California island as centerpiece to kitchen. Upstairs is 3 bed and two bath with game room and media room. Backyard oasis with north south exposure and shade in the summertime. Wonderful walking trail in subdivision.