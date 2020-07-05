10511 Camelot Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

AVAL NOW. Cute Single story 3BR-2 bath home in Heart of Frisco. Engineered Hardwood floor, Large kitchen with Island, SS appliances,Electric range.Large size master bedroom & additional 2 more BR. Landscaped backyard. Exemplary Frisco schools : Gunstream-Wester-Centennial. Minutes from Stonebriar mall & toll rd and 121. Pets case by case.Buyer & Buyer's agent to verify all MLS information including sqft, schools & features. See Transaction desk for *Lease Application Instructions ** Application fee is $45 per adult over age of 18. Listing agent is landlord & homeowner