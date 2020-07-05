All apartments in Frisco
10511 Camelot Drive

10511 Camelot Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10511 Camelot Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
AVAL NOW. Cute Single story 3BR-2 bath home in Heart of Frisco. Engineered Hardwood floor, Large kitchen with Island, SS appliances,Electric range.Large size master bedroom & additional 2 more BR. Landscaped backyard. Exemplary Frisco schools : Gunstream-Wester-Centennial. Minutes from Stonebriar mall & toll rd and 121. Pets case by case.Buyer & Buyer's agent to verify all MLS information including sqft, schools & features. See Transaction desk for *Lease Application Instructions ** Application fee is $45 per adult over age of 18. Listing agent is landlord & homeowner

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10511 Camelot Drive have any available units?
10511 Camelot Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 10511 Camelot Drive have?
Some of 10511 Camelot Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10511 Camelot Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10511 Camelot Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10511 Camelot Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10511 Camelot Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10511 Camelot Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10511 Camelot Drive offers parking.
Does 10511 Camelot Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10511 Camelot Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10511 Camelot Drive have a pool?
No, 10511 Camelot Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10511 Camelot Drive have accessible units?
No, 10511 Camelot Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10511 Camelot Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10511 Camelot Drive has units with dishwashers.

