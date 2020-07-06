All apartments in Frisco
10421 Burgundy Drive

10421 Burgundy Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10421 Burgundy Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
View 3D virtual walk thru! Meticulously Updated 3BdRm in FISD mins to parks, schools, &SRT! Warm Laminate wood downstair, Fresh neutral paint through out! Large LvRm with soaring ceilings & cozy fireplace is open to Kitchen updated with SS electric range, microwave, & dishwasher, quality Granite with subway tile backsplash. SS Fridge included! Master BdRm down with lots of light has private spa like bath with freestanding tub & separate shower. Two spacious BdRms & GmRm Loft upstair have fresh carpet & updated lighting & fans. Updated Hall bath has updated vanity & TubShower combo. Nice Drive up with mature lawn & landscaping, Large fenced grassy backyard. Two car garage with long flat driveway. Apply online.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10421 Burgundy Drive have any available units?
10421 Burgundy Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 10421 Burgundy Drive have?
Some of 10421 Burgundy Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10421 Burgundy Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10421 Burgundy Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10421 Burgundy Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10421 Burgundy Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 10421 Burgundy Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10421 Burgundy Drive offers parking.
Does 10421 Burgundy Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10421 Burgundy Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10421 Burgundy Drive have a pool?
No, 10421 Burgundy Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10421 Burgundy Drive have accessible units?
No, 10421 Burgundy Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10421 Burgundy Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10421 Burgundy Drive has units with dishwashers.

