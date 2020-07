Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Wonderful home on a corner lot in much sought after area of Hillcrest Estates featuring jogging trails and 3 catch and release ponds. Exemplary Frisco ISD. Less than a mile from Sam Rayburn Tollway. Huge family room with a fireplace and wood floors excellent for entertaining. Split bedroom floor plan, Bedroom 4 with french doors can be used as an office. Wood floor on main living area and carpet in the bedrooms. SS appliances in the kitchen (pictures show the old appliances).