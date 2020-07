Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Cute and bright 1 story home in sought after Preston Vineyard. 3bed 2 bath. 11 ft high ceiling in Living, Dining, Casual Dining, Kitchen and Family room. Kitchen open to Family and casual dining. Living and formal dining can be combined into a huge living space with Engineer wood floor, and tile in all wet area. newly upgrade granite counter top, tons of natural lights, nice size yard, close to everything. Walking distance to elementary, park and Collin Collge. Come see it!!