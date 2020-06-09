All apartments in Frisco
10209 Mallory Drive
10209 Mallory Drive

10209 Mallory Drive · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Pool
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

10209 Mallory Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great location! Beautifully updated one-story home in the heart of Frisco near Adelle R. Clark Middle School. Bright and full of natural light home. Large living and Breakfast nook area with fireplace with wall to wall windows, open to updated kitchen with SS appliances and tile backsplash and granite counters and built-in desk. Large master suite with separate tub-shower and walk-in closet. Large office with French doors and formal living area. Backyard with beautiful garden for family to enjoy. Close to shopping, restaurants and entertainment. Pets are case by case.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10209 Mallory Drive have any available units?
10209 Mallory Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 10209 Mallory Drive have?
Some of 10209 Mallory Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10209 Mallory Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10209 Mallory Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10209 Mallory Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10209 Mallory Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10209 Mallory Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10209 Mallory Drive offers parking.
Does 10209 Mallory Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10209 Mallory Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10209 Mallory Drive have a pool?
No, 10209 Mallory Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10209 Mallory Drive have accessible units?
No, 10209 Mallory Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10209 Mallory Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10209 Mallory Drive has units with dishwashers.

