10209 Mallory Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great location! Beautifully updated one-story home in the heart of Frisco near Adelle R. Clark Middle School. Bright and full of natural light home. Large living and Breakfast nook area with fireplace with wall to wall windows, open to updated kitchen with SS appliances and tile backsplash and granite counters and built-in desk. Large master suite with separate tub-shower and walk-in closet. Large office with French doors and formal living area. Backyard with beautiful garden for family to enjoy. Close to shopping, restaurants and entertainment. Pets are case by case.