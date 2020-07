Amenities

Updated home! New paint, door handles and more! House is in excellent shape. 3 Bedroom 1 story with tile floors in entry, dining and kitchen. Wood floors in master and 2nd bedroom. Master is updated with granite counter tops, nice tile and mirror! Great drive up! Great location! Close to Frisco mall, Golf, shopping and much more! Highly sought after area!