Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan extra storage fireplace patio / balcony dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities accessible 24hr gym pool garage cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center carport cc payments coffee bar conference room courtyard dog park e-payments guest parking hot tub key fob access online portal package receiving trash valet valet service

The Berkeley is a serene, luxurious community nestled in Fort Worth's prestigious Berkeley neighborhood.



We are located just minutes from DFW's Medical District, the TCU campus, the legendary Fort Worth Zoo, and West 7th Street's lively shopping and dining. While local attractions are easily-accessible, amenities like our 24-hour fitness center, pet parks, pools, and attached, direct-access garages will make you never want to leave our gated community.



Stop by for a tour, or contact our leasing office to find the perfect one-, two-, or three-bedroom apartment home for you!