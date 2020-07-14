All apartments in Fort Worth
Rocco Apartment Homes
Rocco Apartment Homes

9001 Randol Mill Rd · (804) 375-5139
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9001 Randol Mill Rd, Fort Worth, TX 76120
Cottonwood Village

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 12-358 · Avail. Sep 10

$825

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 552 sqft

Unit 11-353 · Avail. Aug 11

$875

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 552 sqft

Unit 12-355 · Avail. Aug 11

$900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 552 sqft

See 17+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Rocco Apartment Homes.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
internet cafe
dog park
24hr gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
business center
carport
internet access
Welcome to Rocco Apartment Homes Where convenient city surroundings blend with contemporary living accommodations. Our newly upgraded floor plans offer stunning kitchens and beautiful finishes. Relax by our resort-style pool and stay active at our fully-equipped fitness center. Rocco is positioned between Dallas & Fort Worth with easy access to delicious dining, shopping, great entertainment, and neighborhood parks

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $150 (1 bedroom) $250 (2 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $40 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds are prohibited. Please call our Leasing Center for complete Pet Policy information. **Reasonable accommodations are made for service and companion animals in connection with disabilities.
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease, Covered Parking: $25/month.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Rocco Apartment Homes have any available units?
Rocco Apartment Homes has 20 units available starting at $825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does Rocco Apartment Homes have?
Some of Rocco Apartment Homes's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Rocco Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Rocco Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Rocco Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Rocco Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Rocco Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Rocco Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Rocco Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
No, Rocco Apartment Homes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Rocco Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, Rocco Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does Rocco Apartment Homes have accessible units?
No, Rocco Apartment Homes does not have accessible units.
Does Rocco Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Rocco Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.

