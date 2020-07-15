All apartments in Fort Worth
Cortland North Beach
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:49 PM

Cortland North Beach

Open Now until 6pm
7000 N Beach St · (817) 318-6402
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7000 N Beach St, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Summerfields

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 827 · Avail. now

$1,073

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 612 sqft

Unit 535 · Avail. now

$1,107

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 612 sqft

Unit 526 · Avail. Jul 22

$1,143

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 662 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 825 · Avail. Jul 21

$1,397

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 879 sqft

Unit 928 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,220

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 971 sqft

Unit 131 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,325

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 971 sqft

See 6+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cortland North Beach.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
hot tub
internet access
package receiving
cats allowed
accessible
alarm system
bbq/grill
carport
cc payments
e-payments
guest parking
key fob access
new construction
online portal
Located in the top-rated Keller ISD, our Cortland community offers a world of opportunity - just outside the heart of the city. Designer features like granite countertops and cozy fireplaces will make you proud to call any of our one and two-bedroom apartments home. A quick commute to major employers like BNSF Railway Corporate makes your everyday routine a breeze. And when you're considering your weekend plans, you have plenty of options nearby. Treat yourself to some retail therapy at Alliance Town Center, or drive into Downtown Fort Worth to explore all its local dining and entertainment options. No matter what your day looks like, you'll come home to the hospitality and service of a team dedicated to you.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: 1 & 2 bedrooms - $565 deposit (Ask about our Jetty Deposit Program!)
Move-in Fees: $150 administration fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Trash $10/month; Pest Control $5/month; Carport $20/month; Valet trash $30.
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 for the 1st pet, $200 for the 2nd
limit: 2
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: No pet weight limit. Aggressive breeds are prohibited. Please call our leasing office for more details.
Parking Details: Other, assigned. Covered parking is $20 per month and detached garage available for $100 per month. Please call leasing office for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Cortland North Beach have any available units?
Cortland North Beach has 16 units available starting at $1,073 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does Cortland North Beach have?
Some of Cortland North Beach's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cortland North Beach currently offering any rent specials?
Cortland North Beach is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cortland North Beach pet-friendly?
Yes, Cortland North Beach is pet friendly.
Does Cortland North Beach offer parking?
Yes, Cortland North Beach offers parking.
Does Cortland North Beach have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Cortland North Beach offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Cortland North Beach have a pool?
Yes, Cortland North Beach has a pool.
Does Cortland North Beach have accessible units?
Yes, Cortland North Beach has accessible units.
Does Cortland North Beach have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Cortland North Beach has units with dishwashers.
