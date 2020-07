Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center dog park gym on-site laundry pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill hot tub volleyball court cats allowed

At Copperfield, you'll find a community dedicated to comfort and luxury. We've redesigned apartment living to put the space where you want it most! Offering one and two bedroom apartments in Fort Worth, Texas. When you visit Copperfield, our friendly, accommodating staff will take you on a personalized tour of the home you've been searching for – a paradise fit for your Texas-size lifestyle. We also believe in the value of collaborative partnerships. That’s why we created our Preferred Employer Partnership Program. Call, email, or stop by to see if your employer qualifies, and receive special discounts and perks!



Visit us today, and make Copperfield your home!