Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed parking 24hr gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance business center carport guest parking internet access key fob access online portal package receiving trash valet volleyball court

Welcome to The Club at Fossil Creek Apartments in beautiful North Fort Worth, Texas! Our community is nestled in a unique location, surrounded by a creek, mature woods and great views of the Fossil Creek golf course, but is also just minutes from I-35, Alliance Shopping Plaza, Costco and much more. We are also within a short commute to the Historic Downtown Fort Worth area, Denton Texas, The Legendary Texas Motor Speedway and Texas Health Resources. With 12 different floor plans to choose from and convenient resident amenities, we know we will provide you the luxurious apartment living lifestyle you deserve.