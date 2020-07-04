9817 Rimstone Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Wonderful curb appeal on this cute 3 bedroom home with extra living space! Open concept family room with fireplace. Kitchen features large breakfast bar and gas range. Plenty of room for your formal table. The master is split for privacy with garden tub and separate shower as well as walk in closet. Community park for the kids and a great fenced yard! Come see this great home today!!