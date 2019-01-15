All apartments in Fort Worth
9805 Gallatin Ln

Location

9805 Gallatin Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76177
Tehama Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 2 Story in Tehama Ridge - This home is in the Northwest ISD. All 3 bedrooms are upstairs and the home has all hardwood or ceramic tile other then a few closets with carpet. The walls have decorator paint. The 2nd story has a balcony overlooking street with a nice view. There are 2 living areas and 2 dining areas. Sprinklers and fenced yard. No smoking, no housing vouchers. TAR app. and $45 app fee can be paid using credit card. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent, good rental and no bad in last 5 years. Up to 2 pets allowed, small only (no more than 20 pounds) - $500 pet deposit per pet, half refundable at move out & $25 monthly pet fee.

(RLNE4684298)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9805 Gallatin Ln have any available units?
9805 Gallatin Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 9805 Gallatin Ln currently offering any rent specials?
9805 Gallatin Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9805 Gallatin Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 9805 Gallatin Ln is pet friendly.
Does 9805 Gallatin Ln offer parking?
No, 9805 Gallatin Ln does not offer parking.
Does 9805 Gallatin Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9805 Gallatin Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9805 Gallatin Ln have a pool?
No, 9805 Gallatin Ln does not have a pool.
Does 9805 Gallatin Ln have accessible units?
No, 9805 Gallatin Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 9805 Gallatin Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 9805 Gallatin Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9805 Gallatin Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 9805 Gallatin Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

