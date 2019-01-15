9805 Gallatin Ln

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 2 Story in Tehama Ridge - This home is in the Northwest ISD. All 3 bedrooms are upstairs and the home has all hardwood or ceramic tile other then a few closets with carpet. The walls have decorator paint. The 2nd story has a balcony overlooking street with a nice view. There are 2 living areas and 2 dining areas. Sprinklers and fenced yard. No smoking, no housing vouchers. TAR app. and $45 app fee can be paid using credit card. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent, good rental and no bad in last 5 years. Up to 2 pets allowed, small only (no more than 20 pounds) - $500 pet deposit per pet, half refundable at move out & $25 monthly pet fee.



(RLNE4684298)