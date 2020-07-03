9753 Burwell

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court conference room clubhouse gym pool tennis court volleyball court

Beautiful 1 story, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom , ( 4th room could be used as office or bedroom)home in Heritage.Large kitchen with spacious cabinets, granite counter tops and an island. Keller ISD. Close to school, shopping and numerous upgrades in the home. Granite counters in kitchen with large island. Comes with refrigerator, washer & dryer. A truly wonderful home that won't last long. It offers 200 acres of lush parks, trails and open spaces, along with luxurious amenities. The clubhouse features a living room, library, kitchen, café, weight room, conference room, and more. For outside enjoyment, this community has basketball, tennis, sand volleyball, lakes, pools, a spray park, and play structures