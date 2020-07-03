All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 9753 Burwell.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
9753 Burwell
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9753 Burwell

9753 Burwell Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9753 Burwell Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Heritage

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
recently renovated
gym
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
conference room
clubhouse
gym
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
Beautiful 1 story, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom , ( 4th room could be used as office or bedroom)home in Heritage.Large kitchen with spacious cabinets, granite counter tops and an island. Keller ISD. Close to school, shopping and numerous upgrades in the home. Granite counters in kitchen with large island. Comes with refrigerator, washer & dryer. A truly wonderful home that won't last long. It offers 200 acres of lush parks, trails and open spaces, along with luxurious amenities. The clubhouse features a living room, library, kitchen, café, weight room, conference room, and more. For outside enjoyment, this community has basketball, tennis, sand volleyball, lakes, pools, a spray park, and play structures

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9753 Burwell have any available units?
9753 Burwell doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 9753 Burwell have?
Some of 9753 Burwell's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9753 Burwell currently offering any rent specials?
9753 Burwell is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9753 Burwell pet-friendly?
No, 9753 Burwell is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 9753 Burwell offer parking?
No, 9753 Burwell does not offer parking.
Does 9753 Burwell have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9753 Burwell offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9753 Burwell have a pool?
Yes, 9753 Burwell has a pool.
Does 9753 Burwell have accessible units?
No, 9753 Burwell does not have accessible units.
Does 9753 Burwell have units with dishwashers?
No, 9753 Burwell does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Best Cities for Families 2019
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

University Heights
2901 Stanley Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76110
Elan River District
4921 White Settlement Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76114
Birchman Commons
5601 Birchman Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Leuda May Historic
301 West Leuda Street
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Cameron Creek
5209 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Viceroy at River Park
3450 River Park Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Camden Centreport
3999 Centreport Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155
The Estates at Ridglea Hills
6869 Chickering Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76116

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University