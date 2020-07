Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

Comfortable, spacious, flowing, open Home with large living Room, formal Dining, eat in Kitchen, split Bedrooms with large master Suite. Separate garden Tub and Shower in Master. Nice Yard with Corner Lot. Fresh Paint and New Carpet! Wood Floors! Wood Burning Fireplace! Immaculate Home ready for new Tenants. Community Pool and Eagle Mountain ISD! Minutes to downtown Fort Worth. Ideally located for quick Access to Shopping and all parts of Fort Worth. Hurry!