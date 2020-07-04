All apartments in Fort Worth
Location

9441 Blaine Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76177
Quail Grove

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
parking
playground
pool
garage
new construction
You'll be the first tenant in this beautiful 1 story 4-2-2 with spacious open living and large chef's kitchen with breakfast bar, sitting island, granite CT, tiled backsplash and Frigidaire Appliances. Large master bedroom with dual sink vanity, garden tub, sep shower, and big WI closet, Smart home features, 6ft. fenced large backyard in Nortwest ISD. Sprinkler system and landscaping, community clubhouse, pool, playground, dog park, and on-site elementary school. 20 minutes to downtown Fort Worth.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9441 Blaine have any available units?
9441 Blaine doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 9441 Blaine have?
Some of 9441 Blaine's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9441 Blaine currently offering any rent specials?
9441 Blaine is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9441 Blaine pet-friendly?
Yes, 9441 Blaine is pet friendly.
Does 9441 Blaine offer parking?
Yes, 9441 Blaine offers parking.
Does 9441 Blaine have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9441 Blaine does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9441 Blaine have a pool?
Yes, 9441 Blaine has a pool.
Does 9441 Blaine have accessible units?
No, 9441 Blaine does not have accessible units.
Does 9441 Blaine have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9441 Blaine has units with dishwashers.

