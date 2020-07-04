9412 Heron Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking garage

Adorable lake front home on Lake Worth. This renovated home features updated features but original lake charm. Open living, kitchen & dining with windows and doors leading to deck & featuring great lake views. Master with glass doors to covered deck. Private master bath. Mud entry from attached single car garage. Split bedrooms with secondary bedrooms at the front of home with guest bath & utility closet. Covered carport, garage with opener, huge yard with no yard care required. Enjoy living on the lake with easy access to highways, schools, shopping & 15 minutes to downtown Fort Worth. Don't miss out!