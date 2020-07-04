All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 9412 Heron Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
9412 Heron Drive
Last updated April 20 2019 at 1:37 AM

9412 Heron Drive

9412 Heron Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9412 Heron Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76108
South Lake Worth

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
Adorable lake front home on Lake Worth. This renovated home features updated features but original lake charm. Open living, kitchen & dining with windows and doors leading to deck & featuring great lake views. Master with glass doors to covered deck. Private master bath. Mud entry from attached single car garage. Split bedrooms with secondary bedrooms at the front of home with guest bath & utility closet. Covered carport, garage with opener, huge yard with no yard care required. Enjoy living on the lake with easy access to highways, schools, shopping & 15 minutes to downtown Fort Worth. Don't miss out!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9412 Heron Drive have any available units?
9412 Heron Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 9412 Heron Drive have?
Some of 9412 Heron Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9412 Heron Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9412 Heron Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9412 Heron Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9412 Heron Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 9412 Heron Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9412 Heron Drive offers parking.
Does 9412 Heron Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9412 Heron Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9412 Heron Drive have a pool?
No, 9412 Heron Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9412 Heron Drive have accessible units?
No, 9412 Heron Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9412 Heron Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9412 Heron Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Terrell Homes
1220 East Vickery Boulevard
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Hidden Lakes
5333 Fossil Creek Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Elan Crockett Row
3001 Crockett Street
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Club at Stonegate
2450 Oak Hill Cir
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Marine Park Apartments
3144 NW 33rd St
Fort Worth, TX 76106
Villa Lago
8201 Boat Club Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76179
Cortland Fossil Creek
6101 N Riverside Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Magnolia at Mistletoe Heights
2101 W Rosedale St
Fort Worth, TX 76104

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University