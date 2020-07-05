All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated February 6 2020 at 11:22 PM

931 Roaring Springs Rd

931 Roaring Springs Road · No Longer Available
Location

931 Roaring Springs Road, Fort Worth, TX 76114

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
pool
tennis court
Nice 2 story condo in the desirable Indian Creek gated community. Spacious living room has corner fireplace, wall of built-ins, and a french door to the patio. Master has separate vanity & over sized walk-in closet. Immaculate quiet community with club house, tennis courts and swimming pool. Landlord pays water. 1 pet under 30lbs only. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=hU1Uf4UBUO&env=production

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 931 Roaring Springs Rd have any available units?
931 Roaring Springs Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 931 Roaring Springs Rd have?
Some of 931 Roaring Springs Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 931 Roaring Springs Rd currently offering any rent specials?
931 Roaring Springs Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 931 Roaring Springs Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 931 Roaring Springs Rd is pet friendly.
Does 931 Roaring Springs Rd offer parking?
No, 931 Roaring Springs Rd does not offer parking.
Does 931 Roaring Springs Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 931 Roaring Springs Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 931 Roaring Springs Rd have a pool?
Yes, 931 Roaring Springs Rd has a pool.
Does 931 Roaring Springs Rd have accessible units?
No, 931 Roaring Springs Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 931 Roaring Springs Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 931 Roaring Springs Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

