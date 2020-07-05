931 Roaring Springs Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse pool tennis court

Nice 2 story condo in the desirable Indian Creek gated community. Spacious living room has corner fireplace, wall of built-ins, and a french door to the patio. Master has separate vanity & over sized walk-in closet. Immaculate quiet community with club house, tennis courts and swimming pool. Landlord pays water. 1 pet under 30lbs only. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today!

For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com



https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=hU1Uf4UBUO&env=production



Garrett George, leasing agent

Specialized Property Management #375514

469-754-8195



We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com