Amenities

parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Recently remodeled. 3 bedroom/ 1 bath. Close to highway for easy commute and library only a few blocks away. Schools within close distance. No pets allowed. No smoking allowed. Rent $1,200.00/month, Security deposit is $1,000.00. You have to keep yard maintenance and pay utilities.