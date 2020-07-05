9229 Turtle Pass

Amenities

Spacious 5 bedroom home with 2 full baths and 1 half bath. Formal living and dining areas lead into the family room and light and bright kitchen. Family room has gas starter fireplace. Ideal floor plan with master suite on 1st floor with all remaining bedrooms plus huge game room upstairs. Secondary bedrooms are great in size. Large backyard is perfect for the kids or pets. There is a $40 application fee per adult over 18. 1 year lease minimum. Pets allowed case by case basis. Schedule time to view the home today. *BRAND NEW CARPET AS OF 2-11-2020