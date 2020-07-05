All apartments in Fort Worth
9229 Turtle Pass

Location

9229 Turtle Pass, Fort Worth, TX 76177
Quail Grove

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
Spacious 5 bedroom home with 2 full baths and 1 half bath. Formal living and dining areas lead into the family room and light and bright kitchen. Family room has gas starter fireplace. Ideal floor plan with master suite on 1st floor with all remaining bedrooms plus huge game room upstairs. Secondary bedrooms are great in size. Large backyard is perfect for the kids or pets. There is a $40 application fee per adult over 18. 1 year lease minimum. Pets allowed case by case basis. Schedule time to view the home today. *BRAND NEW CARPET AS OF 2-11-2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9229 Turtle Pass have any available units?
9229 Turtle Pass doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 9229 Turtle Pass have?
Some of 9229 Turtle Pass's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9229 Turtle Pass currently offering any rent specials?
9229 Turtle Pass is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9229 Turtle Pass pet-friendly?
Yes, 9229 Turtle Pass is pet friendly.
Does 9229 Turtle Pass offer parking?
Yes, 9229 Turtle Pass offers parking.
Does 9229 Turtle Pass have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9229 Turtle Pass does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9229 Turtle Pass have a pool?
No, 9229 Turtle Pass does not have a pool.
Does 9229 Turtle Pass have accessible units?
No, 9229 Turtle Pass does not have accessible units.
Does 9229 Turtle Pass have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9229 Turtle Pass has units with dishwashers.

