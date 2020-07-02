9225 Saint Martin Rd

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath Home ready for move in. Don't Miss Out! - This Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath features wooden floors though out the first floor. Built in surround sound. Open kitchen to family room. All bedrooms are upstairs. Large backyard for those family gathering. Plenty of square footage and living space for entertaining. Storage Shed in the back. Fresh Paint Downstairs, Large Pantry and Laundry room. New AC has been recently installed. Did I mention there is lots of room in this house, Set up your own private tour to see for yourself.



Call today before it is gone tomorrow! Application are done on line for quick and simple process.



682-514-2996 call or text.



Fast application process so don't miss out.

Admin Fee will apply

Pets ok, with a fee. The fee will be based off kind of pet & size and owners approval. Limit 2 pets please.



(RLNE3292678)