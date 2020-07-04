9216 Niles Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Rare 6 month lease available. ($2300) The central kitchen with huge single island in beautiful granite is the heart of the home and opens to the living room; ideal for family and entertaining. Large kitchen with loads of cabinets, gas cooking and tons of counter space. Wood floors provide a cozy atmosphere on the main floor. Nice study has french door. Open dining room. Three bedrooms down: master plus two more. Upstairs is a second master with full bath and large closet or turn this into a media-flex area. Heritage neighborhood has loads of walking trails, close to the YMCA and elementary school. Frig, washer and dryer included. Move right in! 6 month lease available...call Carol