9216 Niles Court
Last updated September 27 2019 at 2:49 AM

9216 Niles Court

9216 Niles Court · No Longer Available
Location

9216 Niles Court, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Heritage

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Rare 6 month lease available. ($2300) The central kitchen with huge single island in beautiful granite is the heart of the home and opens to the living room; ideal for family and entertaining. Large kitchen with loads of cabinets, gas cooking and tons of counter space. Wood floors provide a cozy atmosphere on the main floor. Nice study has french door. Open dining room. Three bedrooms down: master plus two more. Upstairs is a second master with full bath and large closet or turn this into a media-flex area. Heritage neighborhood has loads of walking trails, close to the YMCA and elementary school. Frig, washer and dryer included. Move right in! 6 month lease available...call Carol

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9216 Niles Court have any available units?
9216 Niles Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 9216 Niles Court have?
Some of 9216 Niles Court's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9216 Niles Court currently offering any rent specials?
9216 Niles Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9216 Niles Court pet-friendly?
No, 9216 Niles Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 9216 Niles Court offer parking?
Yes, 9216 Niles Court offers parking.
Does 9216 Niles Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9216 Niles Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9216 Niles Court have a pool?
No, 9216 Niles Court does not have a pool.
Does 9216 Niles Court have accessible units?
No, 9216 Niles Court does not have accessible units.
Does 9216 Niles Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9216 Niles Court has units with dishwashers.

