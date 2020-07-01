9212 Abaco Way

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Great 4 bedroom 2 bath home available for lease. This home features luxury plank floors and ceramic tile. Kitchen features granite counter tops and appliances. No refrigerator. Fenced in back yard and open floor plan. Also has a two car garage. Self-Showing available by Rently. Call (855) 282-8008 then press 1 for self-showing access instructions. Pay $50 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab. Once approved a $175 Admin fee will be due with deposit. Bridge Tower Properties does not lease homes through Craigslist, 5 Mile,FB Marketplace or any other classified advertising services.