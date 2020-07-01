All apartments in Fort Worth
9212 Abaco Way
Last updated February 20 2020 at 5:54 PM

9212 Abaco Way

9212 Abaco Way · No Longer Available
Location

9212 Abaco Way, Fort Worth, TX 76123
Rainbow Ridge

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great 4 bedroom 2 bath home available for lease. This home features luxury plank floors and ceramic tile. Kitchen features granite counter tops and appliances. No refrigerator. Fenced in back yard and open floor plan. Also has a two car garage. Self-Showing available by Rently. Call (855) 282-8008 then press 1 for self-showing access instructions. Pay $50 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab. Once approved a $175 Admin fee will be due with deposit. Bridge Tower Properties does not lease homes through Craigslist, 5 Mile,FB Marketplace or any other classified advertising services.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9212 Abaco Way have any available units?
9212 Abaco Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 9212 Abaco Way have?
Some of 9212 Abaco Way's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9212 Abaco Way currently offering any rent specials?
9212 Abaco Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9212 Abaco Way pet-friendly?
No, 9212 Abaco Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 9212 Abaco Way offer parking?
Yes, 9212 Abaco Way offers parking.
Does 9212 Abaco Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9212 Abaco Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9212 Abaco Way have a pool?
No, 9212 Abaco Way does not have a pool.
Does 9212 Abaco Way have accessible units?
No, 9212 Abaco Way does not have accessible units.
Does 9212 Abaco Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9212 Abaco Way has units with dishwashers.

