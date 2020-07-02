All apartments in Fort Worth
Location

921 Glen Garden Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76104
Morningside

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
This Beautiful 3 bedroom 1 Bath Home off 35 and Berry in South Fort Worth is ready for a mid April move move in. It has a perfect size backyard, an open concept Kitchen, and it comes with am updated bathroom, fams in each room and Washer/Dryer Connections as well. This place will not last. RENT: $1050.00/month, 995 Square feet. Deposit is equal to 1 Months rent. Income must meet 2.5x the monthly rent amount. Pets are allowed and deposit will vary. Each Applicant 18 or older, who will be living in the home, must complete an application. Credit, Criminal and Civil Background Checks will be completed on each applicant. Schedule a viewing or to put in an Application on the property, contact Brooks Murphy @ the # provided or bmurphy@renterswarehouse.com. If you see this property listed for less than the $1050/mth quoted here, It is a Scam. Please report all scammers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 921 Glen Garden Drive have any available units?
921 Glen Garden Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 921 Glen Garden Drive currently offering any rent specials?
921 Glen Garden Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 921 Glen Garden Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 921 Glen Garden Drive is pet friendly.
Does 921 Glen Garden Drive offer parking?
No, 921 Glen Garden Drive does not offer parking.
Does 921 Glen Garden Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 921 Glen Garden Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 921 Glen Garden Drive have a pool?
No, 921 Glen Garden Drive does not have a pool.
Does 921 Glen Garden Drive have accessible units?
No, 921 Glen Garden Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 921 Glen Garden Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 921 Glen Garden Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 921 Glen Garden Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 921 Glen Garden Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

