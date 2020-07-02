921 Glen Garden Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

This Beautiful 3 bedroom 1 Bath Home off 35 and Berry in South Fort Worth is ready for a mid April move move in. It has a perfect size backyard, an open concept Kitchen, and it comes with am updated bathroom, fams in each room and Washer/Dryer Connections as well. This place will not last. RENT: $1050.00/month, 995 Square feet. Deposit is equal to 1 Months rent. Income must meet 2.5x the monthly rent amount. Pets are allowed and deposit will vary. Each Applicant 18 or older, who will be living in the home, must complete an application. Credit, Criminal and Civil Background Checks will be completed on each applicant. Schedule a viewing or to put in an Application on the property, contact Brooks Murphy @ the # provided or bmurphy@renterswarehouse.com. If you see this property listed for less than the $1050/mth quoted here, It is a Scam. Please report all scammers.