920 Marist Dr
Last updated January 3 2020 at 12:09 AM

920 Marist Dr

920 Marist Drive · No Longer Available
Location

920 Marist Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76120

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
microwave
bathtub
range
Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Kitchen offers microwave ,stove dishwasher and opens to LR with wbfp. The master bath has a nice sized garden tub and all bedrooms have adequate closet space. The fenced yard has a covered patio. For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=SHeutCsPHC&env=production

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 920 Marist Dr have any available units?
920 Marist Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
What amenities does 920 Marist Dr have?
Some of 920 Marist Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 920 Marist Dr currently offering any rent specials?
920 Marist Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 920 Marist Dr pet-friendly?
No, 920 Marist Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 920 Marist Dr offer parking?
No, 920 Marist Dr does not offer parking.
Does 920 Marist Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 920 Marist Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 920 Marist Dr have a pool?
No, 920 Marist Dr does not have a pool.
Does 920 Marist Dr have accessible units?
No, 920 Marist Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 920 Marist Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 920 Marist Dr has units with dishwashers.

