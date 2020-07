Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Incredible Home! Features 5 Bedroom, 3 full and 1 half BA, 2 Living Rm, Formal Dining, arched doorways, art niches, and surround sound. Kit has granite countertops, black appliances, gas range-oven, and eat at bar. LR has gas log fireplace. MBA has dual sinks, garden tub, separate shower, and walk in closet. Upstairs are 4 more bedrooms, and a second living room. Close to Alliance Shopping Center and I-35W.