Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
9149 Liberty Crossing Drive
Last updated June 22 2020 at 3:41 PM

9149 Liberty Crossing Drive

9149 Liberty Crossing Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9149 Liberty Crossing Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76131
Liberty Crossing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
MOVE IN SPECIAL, sign a 12 month lease and get half off 2nd full month’s rent. This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9149 Liberty Crossing Drive have any available units?
9149 Liberty Crossing Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 9149 Liberty Crossing Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9149 Liberty Crossing Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9149 Liberty Crossing Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9149 Liberty Crossing Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9149 Liberty Crossing Drive offer parking?
No, 9149 Liberty Crossing Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9149 Liberty Crossing Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9149 Liberty Crossing Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9149 Liberty Crossing Drive have a pool?
No, 9149 Liberty Crossing Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9149 Liberty Crossing Drive have accessible units?
No, 9149 Liberty Crossing Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9149 Liberty Crossing Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9149 Liberty Crossing Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9149 Liberty Crossing Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9149 Liberty Crossing Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

