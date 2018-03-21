All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 9149 Abaco Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
9149 Abaco Way
Last updated January 30 2020 at 9:22 PM

9149 Abaco Way

9149 Abaco Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9149 Abaco Way, Fort Worth, TX 76123
Rainbow Ridge

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful 4 bed 2 baths home in a nice community. The house features wood floor and ceramic tile. Kitchen features granite counter tops and appliances. Fenced in back yard and open floor plan. No pit bulls or aggressive breeds. Pay $50 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab. Once approved a $175 Admin fee will be due with deposit.Bridge Tower Properties does not lease homes through Craigslist, 5 Mile, FB Marketplace or any other classified advertising services. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9149 Abaco Way have any available units?
9149 Abaco Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 9149 Abaco Way have?
Some of 9149 Abaco Way's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9149 Abaco Way currently offering any rent specials?
9149 Abaco Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9149 Abaco Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 9149 Abaco Way is pet friendly.
Does 9149 Abaco Way offer parking?
Yes, 9149 Abaco Way offers parking.
Does 9149 Abaco Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9149 Abaco Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9149 Abaco Way have a pool?
No, 9149 Abaco Way does not have a pool.
Does 9149 Abaco Way have accessible units?
No, 9149 Abaco Way does not have accessible units.
Does 9149 Abaco Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9149 Abaco Way has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Birchman Commons
5601 Birchman Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Sycamore Center Villas
7901 Chandra Lane
Fort Worth, TX 76134
Trinity Meadows
4633 Sycamore School Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76133
Loft Vue
3125 Mccart Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76110
Republic Deer Creek
10600 Bilsky Bay Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76140
Club at Fossil Creek
3400 Western Center Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
The Landing
4200 Centreport Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155
Centreport
14301 Centre Station Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University