9149 Abaco Way

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage microwave

Beautiful 4 bed 2 baths home in a nice community. The house features wood floor and ceramic tile. Kitchen features granite counter tops and appliances. Fenced in back yard and open floor plan. No pit bulls or aggressive breeds. Pay $50 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab. Once approved a $175 Admin fee will be due with deposit.Bridge Tower Properties does not lease homes through Craigslist, 5 Mile, FB Marketplace or any other classified advertising services. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.