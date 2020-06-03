All apartments in Fort Worth
9116 Saint Barts Road

9116 Saint Barts Road · No Longer Available
Location

9116 Saint Barts Road, Fort Worth, TX 76123
Rainbow Ridge

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage, 1450 Sqr Ft. Granite kitchen, new appliances, large backyard with patio. Washer Dryer connections, Perfect built home in a great neighborhood. Only steps from the schools. No pit bulls or aggressive breeds. Pay $50 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab. Once approved a $175 Admin fee will be due with deposit.Bridge Tower Properties does not lease homes through Craigslist, 5 Mile, FB Marketplace or any other classified advertising services.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9116 Saint Barts Road have any available units?
9116 Saint Barts Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 9116 Saint Barts Road have?
Some of 9116 Saint Barts Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9116 Saint Barts Road currently offering any rent specials?
9116 Saint Barts Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9116 Saint Barts Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 9116 Saint Barts Road is pet friendly.
Does 9116 Saint Barts Road offer parking?
Yes, 9116 Saint Barts Road offers parking.
Does 9116 Saint Barts Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9116 Saint Barts Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9116 Saint Barts Road have a pool?
No, 9116 Saint Barts Road does not have a pool.
Does 9116 Saint Barts Road have accessible units?
No, 9116 Saint Barts Road does not have accessible units.
Does 9116 Saint Barts Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9116 Saint Barts Road has units with dishwashers.

