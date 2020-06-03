9116 Saint Barts Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage, 1450 Sqr Ft. Granite kitchen, new appliances, large backyard with patio. Washer Dryer connections, Perfect built home in a great neighborhood. Only steps from the schools. No pit bulls or aggressive breeds. Pay $50 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab. Once approved a $175 Admin fee will be due with deposit.Bridge Tower Properties does not lease homes through Craigslist, 5 Mile, FB Marketplace or any other classified advertising services.