Amenities

pet friendly garage walk in closets fireplace bathtub

Lovely well kept home! Open concept 3 bed 2 bath with large master bedroom and bathroom that features walk in closet, garden tub, double vanity and separate shower. Split bedrooms. Large backyard great for a pet and to entertain family and friends. Fresh paint throughout home. Easy access to Major Hwy and located 10 minutes to North East Mall with plenty of places to shop, dine and entertainment!