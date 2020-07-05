All apartments in Fort Worth
9079 Saranac Trail

Location

9079 Saranac Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76118
River Trails

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautifully updated, move in ready 1 story charmer tucked on nice size lot in desirable neighborhood of River Trails zoned for award winning HEB schools. Rich hand-scraped wood floors in living, dining, kitchen, breakfast & family room. Fresh paint, new 6 inch baseboards. Kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop range, glass mosaic backsplash & walk-in pantry. Large family room with attractive gas fireplace. 2 living. 2 dining. Split bedrooms. Master with garden tub, separate shower, granite vanities, and walk-in closet. Bathroom 2 with granite vanity. All baths & utility room with porcelain tile floors. New roof in March '16. Close to trails & elementary school. Newer cedar fence.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9079 Saranac Trail have any available units?
9079 Saranac Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 9079 Saranac Trail have?
Some of 9079 Saranac Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9079 Saranac Trail currently offering any rent specials?
9079 Saranac Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9079 Saranac Trail pet-friendly?
No, 9079 Saranac Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 9079 Saranac Trail offer parking?
Yes, 9079 Saranac Trail offers parking.
Does 9079 Saranac Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9079 Saranac Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9079 Saranac Trail have a pool?
No, 9079 Saranac Trail does not have a pool.
Does 9079 Saranac Trail have accessible units?
No, 9079 Saranac Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 9079 Saranac Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9079 Saranac Trail has units with dishwashers.

