9079 Saranac Trail

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Beautifully updated, move in ready 1 story charmer tucked on nice size lot in desirable neighborhood of River Trails zoned for award winning HEB schools. Rich hand-scraped wood floors in living, dining, kitchen, breakfast & family room. Fresh paint, new 6 inch baseboards. Kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop range, glass mosaic backsplash & walk-in pantry. Large family room with attractive gas fireplace. 2 living. 2 dining. Split bedrooms. Master with garden tub, separate shower, granite vanities, and walk-in closet. Bathroom 2 with granite vanity. All baths & utility room with porcelain tile floors. New roof in March '16. Close to trails & elementary school. Newer cedar fence.