Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters pet friendly walk in closets pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan granite counters walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities game room playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

9020 Garden Springs Drive Available 09/01/19 2 story 4/2.5/2 with 3 living and 2 dining areas in Crowley ISD! - Beautiful 2 story 4/2.5/2 with 3 living and 2 dining areas available for immediate move in! Located in Crowley ISD - Split bedroom floor plan with master down and secondary bedrooms with game room up! Entry opens to formal living and dining areas. Open kitchen boasts white distressed wood cabinets accented with black appliances, sleek granite countertops, walk in pantry & tons of cabinet space! Cozy corner WBFP is the focal point for the family living area. Master suite offers relaxing garden tub with separate shower, dual sinks and walk in closet. Spacious bedrooms, ceiling fans, oversized closets, W-D connections, fenced yard & more! Community features: Sparkling Pool, Playground, Trails! Call (214) 692-2240 to schedule your appointment today!



No Section 8. Pets Case by Case. No Smoking.



Apply online at cwsparks.com. $42.00 application fee per adult over 18. $250 Pet Deposit and $100 Non-Refundable fee per pet. $150 admin fee due at lease signing. Tenant to pay 29.00 for HOA dues.



(RLNE4228702)