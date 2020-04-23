All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 9020 Garden Springs Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
9020 Garden Springs Drive
Last updated August 6 2019 at 9:39 AM

9020 Garden Springs Drive

9020 Garden Springs Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9020 Garden Springs Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76123
Poynter Crossing

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
game room
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
9020 Garden Springs Drive Available 09/01/19 2 story 4/2.5/2 with 3 living and 2 dining areas in Crowley ISD! - Beautiful 2 story 4/2.5/2 with 3 living and 2 dining areas available for immediate move in! Located in Crowley ISD - Split bedroom floor plan with master down and secondary bedrooms with game room up! Entry opens to formal living and dining areas. Open kitchen boasts white distressed wood cabinets accented with black appliances, sleek granite countertops, walk in pantry & tons of cabinet space! Cozy corner WBFP is the focal point for the family living area. Master suite offers relaxing garden tub with separate shower, dual sinks and walk in closet. Spacious bedrooms, ceiling fans, oversized closets, W-D connections, fenced yard & more! Community features: Sparkling Pool, Playground, Trails! Call (214) 692-2240 to schedule your appointment today!

No Section 8. Pets Case by Case. No Smoking.

Apply online at cwsparks.com. $42.00 application fee per adult over 18. $250 Pet Deposit and $100 Non-Refundable fee per pet. $150 admin fee due at lease signing. Tenant to pay 29.00 for HOA dues.

(RLNE4228702)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9020 Garden Springs Drive have any available units?
9020 Garden Springs Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 9020 Garden Springs Drive have?
Some of 9020 Garden Springs Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9020 Garden Springs Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9020 Garden Springs Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9020 Garden Springs Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9020 Garden Springs Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9020 Garden Springs Drive offer parking?
No, 9020 Garden Springs Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9020 Garden Springs Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9020 Garden Springs Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9020 Garden Springs Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9020 Garden Springs Drive has a pool.
Does 9020 Garden Springs Drive have accessible units?
No, 9020 Garden Springs Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9020 Garden Springs Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9020 Garden Springs Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Belterra
7001 Sandshell Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Broadstone on 5th
500 Energy Way
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Elan Crockett Row
3001 Crockett Street
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Hulen Oaks
5700 S Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Venue at 8651
8651 Meadowbrook Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
The Phoenix
429 College Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76104
The Landing at Cross Creek
6301 Old Denton Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76131
35 West at Champions Circle
3650 Outlet Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76177

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University