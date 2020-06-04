9016 Yellow Cedar Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage media room

4 Bedroom fantastic floor plan flows perfectly. Beautiful wood like laminate downstairs and wood accent wall in living. Open kitchen with breakfast bar, nice pantry and cabinets galore. Formal dining or home office is just off the foyer. 3 nice sized bedrooms up all have walk in closets. Master is downstairs with bath that has seperate shower and tub, double vanity and walk in closet. Game or Media room upstairs. Half bath under the stairs and don't forget the covered patio. Close to schools and shopping. ENJOY the Community pool and park.