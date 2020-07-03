9001 Tate Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

This is a rental? It is! Three bedroom 2 bath beauty with upscale touches such as open floor plan, arches, crown molding, neutral colors, and ceiling fans throughout. Bedrooms and dining have laminate floor and there is ceramic tile in the kitchen, baths, entry, breakfast and family room. The large backyard has an extend open patio. The garage is a 2.5 car extended garage and the kitchen has two pantries! $50 per applicant over 18. No smoking allowed anywhere on the property. Full application in MLS docs must be received (with app fees) to be processed.