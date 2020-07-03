All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated November 9 2019 at 5:22 AM

9001 Tate Avenue

9001 Tate Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9001 Tate Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Manor Hill at Arcadia Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is a rental? It is! Three bedroom 2 bath beauty with upscale touches such as open floor plan, arches, crown molding, neutral colors, and ceiling fans throughout. Bedrooms and dining have laminate floor and there is ceramic tile in the kitchen, baths, entry, breakfast and family room. The large backyard has an extend open patio. The garage is a 2.5 car extended garage and the kitchen has two pantries! $50 per applicant over 18. No smoking allowed anywhere on the property. Full application in MLS docs must be received (with app fees) to be processed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9001 Tate Avenue have any available units?
9001 Tate Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 9001 Tate Avenue have?
Some of 9001 Tate Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9001 Tate Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9001 Tate Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9001 Tate Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 9001 Tate Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 9001 Tate Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9001 Tate Avenue offers parking.
Does 9001 Tate Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9001 Tate Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9001 Tate Avenue have a pool?
No, 9001 Tate Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9001 Tate Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9001 Tate Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9001 Tate Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9001 Tate Avenue has units with dishwashers.

