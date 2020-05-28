All apartments in Fort Worth
900 Rustic Drive
900 Rustic Drive

900 Rustic Drive · No Longer Available
Location

900 Rustic Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76179
Remington Point

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
garage
Charming and Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath house with 1.5 car garage on corner lot. House has beautiful fireplace, wood flooring, carpet, ceramic tile perfect for entertaining with two separate living rooms. Master bedroom has double vanity sinks and garden tub. Enjoy your outdoor area with a covered patio, large live oak tree for shade small storage building and an 8 ft privacy fence. Nice and quite neighborhood with side walks, right across the street from newly built park which includes playground area and basketball courts.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 900 Rustic Drive have any available units?
900 Rustic Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 900 Rustic Drive have?
Some of 900 Rustic Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 900 Rustic Drive currently offering any rent specials?
900 Rustic Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 900 Rustic Drive pet-friendly?
No, 900 Rustic Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 900 Rustic Drive offer parking?
Yes, 900 Rustic Drive offers parking.
Does 900 Rustic Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 900 Rustic Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 900 Rustic Drive have a pool?
No, 900 Rustic Drive does not have a pool.
Does 900 Rustic Drive have accessible units?
No, 900 Rustic Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 900 Rustic Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 900 Rustic Drive has units with dishwashers.

