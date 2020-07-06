900 Isbell Road

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly parking fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Move in ready 2 bedroom, 2 bath fourplex unit, located on the first floor. Laminate and ceramic tile flooring throughout interior, no carpeting. Kitchen is equipped with refrigerator & electric range. Washer & dryer connections located just off the kitchen. Short commute to downtown, shopping, schools, and public transportation. Two parking spaces. Schedule your showing today! Tenant to provide proof of renters insurance policy. One small pet considered on case by case with an additional monthly pet fee and pet deposit. No aggressive breed accepted. $40 non-refundable app fee per adult. Will need copy of DL and last 2 months proof of income with each submitted application.