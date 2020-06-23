All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated May 8 2020 at 1:09 AM

8968 Riscky Trail

8968 Riscky Trail · No Longer Available
Location

8968 Riscky Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Heritage

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
“Energy Star Certified” Single Story in Heritage! This Brick & Stone Beauty features some nice upgrades! Hardwood & ceramic tile Flooring, rounded corners, Built-in Speakers, upgraded light fixtures are just a few. 3 Beds, 2 Baths, formal dining & a study. Gourmet Kitchen with granite, tumbled marble backsplash, dual pantries, eat at island & tons of cabinets! This open floor plan is ideal for entertaining! Generous sized den with a wood burning stone fireplace. Spacious Master Suite with sitting area and Texas-sized Bath! The Master Bath boasts designer tile work, Picture framed mirrors, walk in shower & jetted tub! Great yard with covered & open Patios. North South facing exposure!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8968 Riscky Trail have any available units?
8968 Riscky Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 8968 Riscky Trail have?
Some of 8968 Riscky Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8968 Riscky Trail currently offering any rent specials?
8968 Riscky Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8968 Riscky Trail pet-friendly?
No, 8968 Riscky Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 8968 Riscky Trail offer parking?
Yes, 8968 Riscky Trail offers parking.
Does 8968 Riscky Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8968 Riscky Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8968 Riscky Trail have a pool?
No, 8968 Riscky Trail does not have a pool.
Does 8968 Riscky Trail have accessible units?
No, 8968 Riscky Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 8968 Riscky Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8968 Riscky Trail has units with dishwashers.

