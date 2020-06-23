8968 Riscky Trail

Amenities

“Energy Star Certified” Single Story in Heritage! This Brick & Stone Beauty features some nice upgrades! Hardwood & ceramic tile Flooring, rounded corners, Built-in Speakers, upgraded light fixtures are just a few. 3 Beds, 2 Baths, formal dining & a study. Gourmet Kitchen with granite, tumbled marble backsplash, dual pantries, eat at island & tons of cabinets! This open floor plan is ideal for entertaining! Generous sized den with a wood burning stone fireplace. Spacious Master Suite with sitting area and Texas-sized Bath! The Master Bath boasts designer tile work, Picture framed mirrors, walk in shower & jetted tub! Great yard with covered & open Patios. North South facing exposure!