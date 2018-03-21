All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated April 21 2020 at 7:17 PM

8916 Zubia Lane

8916 Zubia Ln · No Longer Available
Location

8916 Zubia Ln, Fort Worth, TX 76131

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
new construction
BRAND NEW, MONTHS OLD!! single-story Gray Point Home in Ridgeview Farms just completed in September 2019! The Kimbell plan offers 1977 sqft of living space spanning 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, an executive study, and 2-car garage! The gourmet kitchen overlooks the spacious family room and boasts granite countertops, large center island, gas range, cozy breakfast area, and walk-in corner pantry. Master retreat is secluded at the rear of the home for added privacy and features a luxurious bath with a generously-sized walk-in closet. Extended covered patio area in the backyard is great for grilling and entertaining!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8916 Zubia Lane have any available units?
8916 Zubia Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 8916 Zubia Lane have?
Some of 8916 Zubia Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8916 Zubia Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8916 Zubia Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8916 Zubia Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8916 Zubia Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 8916 Zubia Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8916 Zubia Lane offers parking.
Does 8916 Zubia Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8916 Zubia Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8916 Zubia Lane have a pool?
No, 8916 Zubia Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8916 Zubia Lane have accessible units?
No, 8916 Zubia Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8916 Zubia Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8916 Zubia Lane has units with dishwashers.

