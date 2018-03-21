8916 Zubia Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage new construction

BRAND NEW, MONTHS OLD!! single-story Gray Point Home in Ridgeview Farms just completed in September 2019! The Kimbell plan offers 1977 sqft of living space spanning 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, an executive study, and 2-car garage! The gourmet kitchen overlooks the spacious family room and boasts granite countertops, large center island, gas range, cozy breakfast area, and walk-in corner pantry. Master retreat is secluded at the rear of the home for added privacy and features a luxurious bath with a generously-sized walk-in closet. Extended covered patio area in the backyard is great for grilling and entertaining!