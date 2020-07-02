8912 Arcadia Park Drive

Amenities

Split floor plan. Keller ISD. Community pool and park. Beautiful, well maintained home in Keller ISD! This 3 bed 2 bath home is just minutes from schools, highway access, and alliance shopping. Stainless appliances including gas range and Refrigerator. Nice sized secondary bedrooms split from the Master suite. Close proximity to to the community pool, park and trails. Within a mile of Alliance Town Center for shopping and entertainment, yet tucked into a cozy quiet neighborhood! *HOUSING VOUCHERS ACCEPTED* contact office for details.