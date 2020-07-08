All apartments in Fort Worth
Fort Worth, TX
8836 Tigris Trail
Last updated April 18 2020 at 8:31 PM

8836 Tigris Trail

8836 Tigris Trail · No Longer Available
Location

8836 Tigris Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76118
River Trails

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.* No appointment needed, self-show anytime!

Adorable 2 story, 2,015 sqft home with 3 bed, 2.1 bath located in Fort Worth near River Trails Elementary School! Plenty of natural lighting! Open concept kitchen with updated counter tops and breakfast area. Living room with fireplace, with access to the backyard. Large fenced backyard, perfect for fur babies to run around, and social gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8836 Tigris Trail have any available units?
8836 Tigris Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 8836 Tigris Trail currently offering any rent specials?
8836 Tigris Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8836 Tigris Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 8836 Tigris Trail is pet friendly.
Does 8836 Tigris Trail offer parking?
No, 8836 Tigris Trail does not offer parking.
Does 8836 Tigris Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8836 Tigris Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8836 Tigris Trail have a pool?
No, 8836 Tigris Trail does not have a pool.
Does 8836 Tigris Trail have accessible units?
No, 8836 Tigris Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 8836 Tigris Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 8836 Tigris Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8836 Tigris Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 8836 Tigris Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

