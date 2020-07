Amenities

LEASE this great 3 Bed and 2 Bath Home in Valley Brook Subdivision, that goes to the Keller ISD Schools. Home features Open Concept with New Flooring and Fresh Paint and includes a Stainless Steel Refrigerator. Enjoy all the amenities of the community: Community Pool, Walking Trails, Playground and more.Great Location near North Tarrant Pkwy and Denton Hwy. Possible Rent Reduction for 2 year lease.