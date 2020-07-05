All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8800 Sunset Trace Drive

8800 Sunset Trace Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8800 Sunset Trace Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Trace Ridge

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
bathtub
range
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
A charming 4 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2-car garage home located in Fort Worth is move-in ready! The living room features high ceilings, a cozy fireplace and laminate wood floors! Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space, kitchen island, white appliances with a gas stove! The master bath has a large vanity with dual sinks, stand up shower and garden tub! Fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.streetlanehomes.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8800 Sunset Trace Drive have any available units?
8800 Sunset Trace Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 8800 Sunset Trace Drive have?
Some of 8800 Sunset Trace Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8800 Sunset Trace Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8800 Sunset Trace Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8800 Sunset Trace Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8800 Sunset Trace Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8800 Sunset Trace Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8800 Sunset Trace Drive offers parking.
Does 8800 Sunset Trace Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8800 Sunset Trace Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8800 Sunset Trace Drive have a pool?
No, 8800 Sunset Trace Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8800 Sunset Trace Drive have accessible units?
No, 8800 Sunset Trace Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8800 Sunset Trace Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8800 Sunset Trace Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

