8800 Sunset Trace Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage fireplace bathtub range

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

A charming 4 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2-car garage home located in Fort Worth is move-in ready! The living room features high ceilings, a cozy fireplace and laminate wood floors! Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space, kitchen island, white appliances with a gas stove! The master bath has a large vanity with dual sinks, stand up shower and garden tub! Fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!

For FAQ's and online application, visit www.streetlanehomes.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.