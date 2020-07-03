All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8749 Gaines Drive

8749 Gaines Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8749 Gaines Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Arcadia Park Estates

Amenities

pet friendly
fire pit
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
fire pit
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Beautiful 4 bed, 2 bath, 1832 sq. ft., 1 story home in Fort Worth, TX! Open and spacious floor plan. Lovely kitchen with lots of cabinets & counter space. Breakfast area. Cozy living room. Amazing back yard with pergola and fire pit. Schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8749 Gaines Drive have any available units?
8749 Gaines Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 8749 Gaines Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8749 Gaines Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8749 Gaines Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8749 Gaines Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8749 Gaines Drive offer parking?
No, 8749 Gaines Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8749 Gaines Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8749 Gaines Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8749 Gaines Drive have a pool?
No, 8749 Gaines Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8749 Gaines Drive have accessible units?
No, 8749 Gaines Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8749 Gaines Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8749 Gaines Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8749 Gaines Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8749 Gaines Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

