8736 Lariat Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Fabulously upgraded and darling 3-2-2 waiting for You! Recently installed HVAC, laminate wood flooring throughout, newer microwave, disposal, sink and fridge! You’ll enjoy the spacious master separate suite with generous bath featuring separate tub, full size shower, double vanities and nice walk in closet. Separate from the other two bedrooms for privacy. Family room is open to kitchen and dining area with brick fireplace. Nice sized backyard for kids to play or quiet evenings outdoors. Kitchen offers attractive laminate counters with wood facing, walk-in pantry and newer appliances. Separate laundry room. Two bedrooms with bathroom steps away make this an ideal choice! Super clean! **AVAIL AUGUST 1**