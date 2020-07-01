8732 Lariat Circle, Fort Worth, TX 76244 Coventry Hills
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Awesome 4 bed rooms house near Tarrant pkwy. Great curb appeal and New engineered hardwood floors in living and entry. Nice accent paints throughout the house. Master bed room has a sitting area. Upstairs has a large game room. Covered patio area and wood fence. Kitchen is open and has an island and many cabinets for space and walk-in pantry. Keller ISD nice schools. This will move fast HURRY!! Available from JULY 1 2019 !!!!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
