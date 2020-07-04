8629 Stetson Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Location, Location, Location! Excellent school ratings. Steps through the door - and it feels like home! Beautiful custom features include high ceilings, arches, crown molding, and a lovely stone fireplace surround with gas fire at flip of a switch. New energy efficient air-conditioner produces lower utility bills. No carpet all hard floors throughout. Separate bedrooms, walk-in closets and lots of natural light. Open layout great for family events. Kitchen island and separate utility room. Landscaped. Private backyard with higher fencing, open patio and perennial beds. Great Neighborhood amenities. Close to shopping. A must see!