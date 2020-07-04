All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8629 Stetson Drive

8629 Stetson Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8629 Stetson Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Coventry Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Location, Location, Location! Excellent school ratings. Steps through the door - and it feels like home! Beautiful custom features include high ceilings, arches, crown molding, and a lovely stone fireplace surround with gas fire at flip of a switch. New energy efficient air-conditioner produces lower utility bills. No carpet all hard floors throughout. Separate bedrooms, walk-in closets and lots of natural light. Open layout great for family events. Kitchen island and separate utility room. Landscaped. Private backyard with higher fencing, open patio and perennial beds. Great Neighborhood amenities. Close to shopping. A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8629 Stetson Drive have any available units?
8629 Stetson Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 8629 Stetson Drive have?
Some of 8629 Stetson Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8629 Stetson Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8629 Stetson Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8629 Stetson Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8629 Stetson Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 8629 Stetson Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8629 Stetson Drive offers parking.
Does 8629 Stetson Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8629 Stetson Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8629 Stetson Drive have a pool?
No, 8629 Stetson Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8629 Stetson Drive have accessible units?
No, 8629 Stetson Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8629 Stetson Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8629 Stetson Drive has units with dishwashers.

