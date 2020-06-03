All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 8616 Fernhill Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
8616 Fernhill Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8616 Fernhill Drive

8616 Fernhill Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8616 Fernhill Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76123
Summer Creek Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Such a cute home located in Crowley independent schools. It has all the bells & whistles you could want. except a refrigerator. It has beautiful cabinets in the kitchen. MAKE READY IN PROGRESS. The bedrooms are split from the master bedroom . the master has a huge walk in closet. This is a great community with a water park & poll.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8616 Fernhill Drive have any available units?
8616 Fernhill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 8616 Fernhill Drive have?
Some of 8616 Fernhill Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8616 Fernhill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8616 Fernhill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8616 Fernhill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8616 Fernhill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 8616 Fernhill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8616 Fernhill Drive offers parking.
Does 8616 Fernhill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8616 Fernhill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8616 Fernhill Drive have a pool?
No, 8616 Fernhill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8616 Fernhill Drive have accessible units?
No, 8616 Fernhill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8616 Fernhill Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8616 Fernhill Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Historic Electric Building
410 W 7th St
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Tall Grass Village
3350 Amador Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Arbors on Oakmont
6000 Oakmont Trl
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The Greens Of Fossil Lake
5960 Travertine Ln
Fort Worth, TX 76137
The Trails at Summer Creek
9069 Summer Creek Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76123
Woodstone Apartments
6051 Bridge St
Fort Worth, TX 76112
The Flats at Alta LeftBank
2300 W 5th St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Normandale Place & Emerald Hills
8950 N Normandale St
Fort Worth, TX 76116

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University