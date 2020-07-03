All apartments in Fort Worth
856 San Miguel Trail
856 San Miguel Trail

856 San Miguel Trail · No Longer Available
Location

856 San Miguel Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76052
Sendera Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath, 2,214 sf home is located in Haslet, TX. This home features hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, tiled kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 856 San Miguel Trail have any available units?
856 San Miguel Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 856 San Miguel Trail have?
Some of 856 San Miguel Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 856 San Miguel Trail currently offering any rent specials?
856 San Miguel Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 856 San Miguel Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 856 San Miguel Trail is pet friendly.
Does 856 San Miguel Trail offer parking?
Yes, 856 San Miguel Trail offers parking.
Does 856 San Miguel Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 856 San Miguel Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 856 San Miguel Trail have a pool?
No, 856 San Miguel Trail does not have a pool.
Does 856 San Miguel Trail have accessible units?
No, 856 San Miguel Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 856 San Miguel Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 856 San Miguel Trail does not have units with dishwashers.

